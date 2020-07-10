Oviatt, Margaret L.

Oviatt, Margaret L. September 11, 1920 - July 6, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Charles A. and Mabel R. (Woods) Pleake; husband, Walter in 2003; and siblings, Geri (Joe) O'Bradovich and Charles Pleake. Survived by her children, Sue Ellen (Gary) Simpson of Shalimar, FL; Linda Kay (Ralph) Aldrich of Waterloo, NE; Jan Elaine (Dennis) Rix of Sun Lakes, AZ; Leon (Sheryl) Oviatt of Murray, NE; Kris Ann LeVier of Omaha; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; half-sister, Judy Johnston of Omaha; half-brother, Kenneth (Vi) Pleake of Manilla, IA; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family: Sunday, 3-5pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, at Saint John Lutheran Church. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church or Children's Square, U.S.A. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

