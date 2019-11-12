Overman, Gene Leroy March 27, 1942 - November 9, 2019 Gene Leroy Overman, of Morris, IL, formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Pleasant View Rehabilitation and Health Care center in Ottawa, IL, at the age of 77. Gene was born on March 27, 1942, the son of the late Benjamin and Edith (nee Cowan) Overman in Rhodes, IA. He grew up in Iowa and attended Rhodes Community High School and Iowa State University. He has also resided in Omaha, NE; Pleasanton, TX; and Troy, MO. Gene retired in 2002 from the Omaha World-Herald as the Corporate Director of Human Relations after 40 years of dedicated service. In his free time he enjoyed NASCAR, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and was a car enthusiast. Gene is survived by his son, Shawn Overman of Omaha, NE; his fianc�e, Vicki L. Dowling; grandsons, Zachary Overman, Dylan Overman, Trevor Overman, all of Omaha, NE; and great-granddaughters, Zoee, Paisleigh and Josephine Overman of Omaha, NE. He was preceded by his parents; brothers, John and Charles; and stepdaughter, Jessica Overman. A Celebration of Life for Gene Leroy Overman will be held at a later date. As it was his request, cremation rites have been accorded. For more information, please call 815-942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris, IL 60450
