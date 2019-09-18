Overman, Donald E. Age 90 Donald E. Overman, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Despite the time spent on business and political accomplishments, Don was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Don is survived by his wife, Bernadine; children: Mark (Bev) Overman and Barbara (Ken) Miller of Scottsbluff; Chris (Vonnie) Overman of Kearney; and Donna (Kevin) Weitzel of Mitchell; grandchildren: Angie (Blake, Addison) Wilson of Scottsbluff, Shannon (Jake-Alex, Aubrey) Quible of Lincoln, Nicole (Brandon-Kael, Emmy) Smith of Gering, Scott Miller of Denver, Shane (Sarah) Weitzel of Houston, and Johnathan Weitzel of Mitchell. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jack and his wife Doris; father and mother-in-law, Nick and Rose Bieberle; brothers-in-law: Bob Ewald, Norbert and Jerome Bieberle, Ron Batchman, Dan Leiker; and sister-in-law, Joyce Leiker. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Vince Parsons officiating. INTERMENT: 1:30 pm Saturday, in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. PRAYER AND SHARING SERVICE: 7pm Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Friends may visit from 1-5pm Friday, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with the family present from 3-5pm. Memorials have been established to St. Agnes School Foundation and Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 59361 | (308) 632-2121
