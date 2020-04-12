Overfelt, Marie A.

Overfelt, Marie A. October 20, 1928 - April 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John "Jack"; sisters, Agnes Roubal, Helen Nekola, Alice Krmpotic and Joann Urban. Survived by nieces and nephews. VISITATION Monday 4-7pm at the Mortuary. Memorial Mass at a later date. Memorials to St. Thomas More Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

