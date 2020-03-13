Overfelt, James M. October 17, 1927 - March 10, 2020 Survived by wife, Louise; children: Alice Bunz (Roger, deceased), Nancy Dahlgren (James), James Overfelt (Christine), Alan Overfelt (Rose), Michael Overfelt (Michelle) and LuAnne Brightweiser (Tony); 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, March 13th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Saturday, March 14th, 9:15am, West Center Chapel to St. Mary Catholic Church (3529 Q St.) at 10am for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post 1. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

