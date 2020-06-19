Otis, Margaret Ann

Otis, Margaret Ann December 4, 1941 - June 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Bertilla Wood; and brothers, John, Richard and Larry. Survived by husband, Robert Otis; daughters, Anne Reed and Lisa Ricke Schmid; sons, Robert (Dorothy) Ricke and Jonathan Otis; granddaughter, Kayla Hoyt; great-grandson, Hudson Hoyt; brother, Donald Wood. A private service will be held at Trinity Cathedral, followed by Maggi's ashes being interred in the church's columbarium. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date projected in the Fall of 2020. Memorial donations suggested to Magdalene of Omaha. Helping survivors of sex trafficking/prostitution and addiction. Magdaleneofomaha.com Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

