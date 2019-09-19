Oswald, Claire M. "Tex" June 18, 1934 - September 14, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 19th at 10:30am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

