Oswald, Claire M. "Tex"

Oswald, Claire M. "Tex" June 18, 1934 - September 14, 2019 Longtime college professor at College of St. Mary in Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Oswald. Survived by children and spouses: Marc Oswald (Shannon McMahon), Michael Oswald, David Oswald (Kathy Stockton), Susan Athey (Paul), Anne Henderson (Dave), and Daniel Oswald (Beverly); twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Annette) and Jim; sister, Marilyn Millhollan (Steve); nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18th from 5pm to 7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 19th at 10:30am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Betty & Claire Oswald Endowment Fund c/o College of St. Mary in Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

