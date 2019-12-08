Ostronic, Francis James "Frank" Age 90 Francis J. "Frank" Ostronic died on 26 November 2019. Son of Francis "Frank" and Helen (Budin) Ostronic. Husband of 65 years to Judith, father of Patrick, Thomas, Michael (deceased), Ellen (Shawn) Janus, Mary (Bernard) King, John (Nancy), Judy (Geoffrey Cotton). Brother of Lois (Jack) Lee, Ellen, Tom (Valerie). He had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Frank was born and raised in Omaha. He attended St Wenceslas Elementary School and Central High School (1947). While at Central, he won the Nebraska high school wrestling championship in 1947. He also played on the golf team, and caddied and was assistant to the Golf Pro at the Field Club of Omaha. He attended Creighton University for two years, then accepted a Congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, where he played on the golf team. He graduated in 1953 and was a submarine officer for five years. He then obtained his MBA at American University in Washington, D.C., and enjoyed a varied and rewarding business career in the Computer Industry, most notably as a Vice President at Computer Sciences Corporation. He remained in the US Naval Reserve, retiring at the rank of Captain. Frank was always very involved in his community and his church, serving as a teacher/principal/board member at various schools, a board member of the USO of Washington, an interviewer for USNA candidates, and other roles. He continued golfing into his 80s, at Congressional Country Club (Potomac, MD) where he was a longtime member. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 10, at 11am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetary at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the USO of Metropolitan Wash-Balt (metro.uso.org). Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC | (202) 966-6400
