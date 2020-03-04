Ostronic, Catherine M. "Cathy" March 24, 1929 - March 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Raymond J.; son, Dan; son-in-law, Denis Novacek; daughter-in-law, Jeri Ostronic. Survived by children, Ray (Mary), Jim (Debbie), Rick (Lourdes), Sue Woita (Hal), Patty Novacek, Peggy Becker (Steve), Maureen Straka (Don), Katie Day (Darin); 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn Magnuson; sister-in-law, Peg Allen; brother-in-law, Don Martin (Janet) MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 6th, 10:30am Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with VISITATION starting at 9:30am. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

