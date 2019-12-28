Ostrom, John Keith

Ostrom, John Keith Age 87 - December 10, 2019 Of York, NE. Died at his home in York. MEMORIAL SERVICES are 10am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Metz Chapel, York, with Pastor Tony Dawson officiating. No Visitation, cremation. Inurnment will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials to York General Hospital, Diabetic Education Department or Nebraska Game and Parks Family Fishing Nights. Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com. METZ MORTUARY 109 S. Lincoln Ave., York, NE 68467 | (402) 362-3351

