Ostransky, Daniel Joseph

Ostransky, Daniel Joseph March 16, 1938 - February 29, 2020 Family to receive friends at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home Friday, March 6, from 5-7pm, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. FUNERAL SERVICE at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday, March 7, at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at https://nebraskafca.org/donors/. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th Street Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com

