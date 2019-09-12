Osterman, Robert E.

Osterman, Robert E. February 25, 1940 - September 10, 2019 Preceded in death by, wife, Ruth Marie (Preis) Osterman; parents, Robert and Goldie Osterman; grandson, Kurt Patrick Kantor; brother, Arthur Osterman. Survived by children, Linda Kantor (Robert), Robert E. Osterman III (Pam), Kathy Baker (Michael); grandsons, Robert E. Osterman IV (Alysha), Nicholas Osterman (Brooke), Jacob Osterman, Ian and Noah Baker; brother, Dennis Osterman (Connie); sister-in-law, Voncelle Osterman. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, September 13th, 6:30pm, at West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 14th, 10am, St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment: Calvary with full military honors. Memorials are suggested to Columban Fathers or the Stephen Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.