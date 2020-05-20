Osterlink, Joseph A. "Joe" March 5, 1938 - May 16, 2020 Macomb, Michigan. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; by his parents; granddaughter: Becky Mailahn; and brothers, Frank and Paul. Joe is survived his fianc�e, Dianna Santavicca of Fraser, MI, along with his daughters: Darlene (Dick) Gruber of Waverly, IA; Roxi (Mark) Seipel of Shelby Township, MI; Laura (Mark) Haffke of Omaha, NE and Mickey (Tim) Mailahn of Council Bluffs, IA. His children blessed him with 14 grandchildren, and several precious great-grandchildren. Joe is also survived by sister, Rosemarie; and brother, Stephen both of Omaha, Nebraska. Joe chose to donate his body to Wayne State University.

