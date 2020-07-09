Osterhaus, Deacon Edwin F. "Ed"

Osterhaus, Deacon Edwin F. "Ed" April 15, 1934 - July 7, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Margaret Osterhaus; daughter, Catherine Osterhaus, grandson, Ricki Getzschman, sister, Marge Daboll; brothers, Donald and Richard Osterhaus. Survived by wife, Sheila Osterhaus; children, Elaine (David) Giboo, Jean (Doug Eggers) Daigle, Joe (Jill Hicks) Osterhaus, Mary Chris (Dan Blumer) Getzschman, Tom (Stefanie) Osterhaus; 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sharon Meister and Cheryll Snow; brother-in-law, Thomas Barry. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 11, at 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church. VISITATION begins Friday, July 10, at 5pm at St. Bernard Catholic Church with a Wake Service at 7pm. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Osterhaus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

