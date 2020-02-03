Ostdiek, Jerry Thomas

Ostdiek, Jerry Thomas February 25, 1944 - January 31, 2020 Age 75. Passed away at his residence in Council Bluffs, IA. Jerry was born in Council Bluffs to the late J. Wayne and Josephine (McDonald) Ostdiek and attended Tri Center in Neola, IA. He worked many years as a pressman and was an avid Cornhusker fan. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Bob Stander; and brother-in-law, Bill Hansen. Survivors include his wife of 30 years Cindy of Council Bluffs; sons, Jeff, Paul and wife Kim, Steve and wife Leslie all of Omaha, Dan and wife Janna of Glenwood IA, and Dustin of Council Bluffs; daughters, Julie Gardner and husband Art, Jennifer Mendoza all Council Bluffs, Becky Geiger and husband Rory of Omaha, and Shelly Brittian and husband Kim of Council Bluffs; 18 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Hansen of Omaha, Mary Jean Arsenault and husband Ed of Colorado Springs CO, Diane Albertson and husband Lou, and Sharon Elliott all of Council Bluffs; brother, Joe and wife Delima of Jefferson, IA; aunt, Shirley Kenealy of Neola; mother-in-law, Pat Stander of Weeping Water, NE; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. VISITATION with family: Monday 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10am, all at Funeral Home. Interment: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola, followed by Luncheon at St. Patrick's Hall, also in Neola. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Ostdiek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.