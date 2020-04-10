Ostby, Laura Mae (Tallman)

Ostby, Laura Mae (Tallman). 1927 - 2020. Laura Ostby (Tallman), was born on September 15, 1927 and passed away peacefully at Bickford Memory Care Home in Omaha on April 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Ostby; son, Woody; daughter, Candy Pajak; brothers, Wilbur, Robert, and Justin; sisters, Wilma, Clara, and Ruth. She is survived by her brother, Pete Tallman; sister, Elsie Hertz; sons, Larry (Wei Wei), Tim (Diana), Greg (Beverly); daughters, Camille Atwood (Rick), Robyn Lueders (Mike); son-in-law, Victor Pajak; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held on April 10th at Forest Lawn Cemetery limited to immediate family due to current public health restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Laura Ostby to the Dementia Society of America. KREMER FUNERAL HOME, 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

