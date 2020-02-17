Ossenkop, Jim

Ossenkop, Jim Age 83 Of Omaha. Jim worked 42 years as an American Family Insurance Agent. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Ossenkop Downing of Omaha, Katie (Mike) Hanson of Omaha, and Jennifer (Matt) Hudspeth of Tulsa, OK; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; along with his sisters, Marilyn (Carl) Schielfert of Omaha, and Ruth (Jon) Carpenter of Des Moines, IA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie (McKinstry) Ossenkop; wife Jean Miner Ossenkop; and brothers, Bob Ossenkop, and John (Fritz) Ossenkop. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, February 20, at 2pm at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE, with BURIAL in Riverview Cemetery, Louisville. Family suggest memorials to Boys Town. VISITATION: Wednesday, February 19, from 1-9pm, with the family Greeting friends from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. Condolences to: www.fusselmanallenharveyfuneralhome.com FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm St., Louisville, NE 402-234-3985

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Ossenkop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

