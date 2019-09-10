Osmera, Barbara Jean (Kohel) November 9, 1936 - September 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Emil and Dorothy; husband, Leonard; brother, Richard. Survived by children: Steve (Jackie), Lynn Marie (Steven) Gegg (IL), Scott; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; silbings, Bob Kohel (CA), Frank Kohel (IA), Ruth Glassburner (WI); extended family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5-7pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, Sept. 13, at 10:30am. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

