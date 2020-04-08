Osler, Sharon Kay

Osler, Sharon Kay September 9, 1945 - April 4, 2020 Sharon Kay Osler, 74 years of age, Council Bluffs, went to heaven on Saturday, April 4, at Risen Son Christian Village. Sharon was born September 9, 1945 in Hamburg, IA, to the late Robert and Roberta Bailor. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judith Ann Bailor. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Gail; daughters, Shelley K.Ondrejka (Art), Fond du Lac, WI; Shannon R. Wright (Todd), Minden, NE; grandchildren, Olivia Ondrejka, Griffith and Makenna Wright, Grady Wright; sister, Shirley Collins (Dick), Kearney, NE; brother, Steven Bailor (Mary L.) Henderson, NC; half-brother, Larry Jenkins (Fahn) Athol, ID; nieces and nephews and many special friends. Sharon's working career was with Union Pacific Railroad, FBI, and Creighton University. She was one sweet lady who thoroughly enjoyed life, especially traveling around the country in their Corvette. Among her many awards was the 2007 Cornhusker Corvette Club Women's NCCC Points Championship. Her personalized licensed plate said it all PHUN4US. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Lewis Township Fire and rescue or Midlands Humane Society. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

