Osier, Lita Mae (Davis) April 8, 1935 - November 6, 2019 Lita completed her teaching certificate and taught Kindergarten in Pilot Mound, IA, and later for many years in Norwalk, IA, where she had relocated. After retiring, Lita moved to Council Bluffs to be closer to her children and was an award-winning member of the Iris Society and Red Hat Society. She was an active member of the Council Bluffs Senior Center also traveled extensively, visiting Europe, Israel and many parts of the US, including Alaska. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Barbara; and husbands, John Meyer and Ron Osier. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Davis; daughters, Diane (Claes) Jonasson and Deborah (David) Kendall; granddaughters, Elizabeth (David) Weisser, Rachel Kendall and Stephanie Jonasson; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Drew, and Mia. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 2pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Refreshments will follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. The family will direct memorial contributions. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Bethany Lutheran Home for their extraordinary care of our mother. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

