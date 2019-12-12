Osborn-Hansen, Joan M. October 8, 1940 - December 5, 2019 Survived by her husband Dale Hansen, daughter Amy Osborn (Matt Kean), dog Sadie, son Rick Munson, daughter Deb Clarke, 1 grandson, 2 granddaughters, 1 great-granddaughter, 1 great-grandson, 5 nieces, 2 nephews, "sister" Terry Woodman, dear friend Bill Woodman, many loving friends and caregivers. GRAVESIDE SERVICE at Bellevue Cemetery and luncheon to follow at St. James United Methodist Church in Bellevue will be held this spring. Notification of services will be made at that time.

