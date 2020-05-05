Ortman, James Keller "Jim"

Ortman, James Keller "Jim" June 6, 1939 - April 30, 2020 Retired from Mutual of Omaha. Preceded in death by mother, Margaret Ferry Bourke; father, Lawrence Ferdinand Ortman; and brothers: Charles, Lawrence "Larry" Ortman, and John Rush Ortman. Survived by his wife, Maria V.; children: Christopher L. Ortman (Susan), Elizabeth Ann Boyer (Scott), and David Micheal Ortman (Julie); grandchildren: Zachary James Boyer, Noelle Rene Ortman, Jared Scott Boyer, Anastasia Marie Ortman, and Lindsay Ingram; great-grandchild, Addyson Macias; sister Madeleine Louise Begley; and brother Richard Frederick Ortman. Family Visitation and Funeral Mass. Interment in Calvary. Memorials to the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Ortman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.