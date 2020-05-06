Orsi, Joseph Jr. November 10, 1957 - May 3, 2020 Active member and past president of IBEW Local #22. 2019 Nebraska State AFL-CIO Labor Leader Hall of Fame Inductee. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Shirley Orsi. Survived by sister, Theresa Petersen; brothers, Richard and Steve (Cindy) Orsi; four nieces; five nephews; three great-nieces; three great-nephews. Private Family Funeral Services at West Center Chapel. Private Burial: Resurrection. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

