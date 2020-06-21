Orsi, Bonnie L. June 27, 1944 - June 17, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert; and parents, Louis and Agnes Nemec. Survived by children, Robert (Judy), Nicholas, Shirley Robinson, and Andrea Rettele (Mark); grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, Kristyn, Libby, Bobby, Vinnie (Katie), Sammi (Joe), Katie, Griffin, Grace, Gino and Gunner; many great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Higgins (Dan); brother, Butch Nemec (Lois); many nieces, nephews, and other relatives WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, June 23rd, 7pm West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday, June 24th, 10am West Center Chapel. Entombment: Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

