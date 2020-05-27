Orr, Matthew P.

Orr, Matthew P. May 8, 1949 - May 23, 2020 Survived by three daughters: Heather R. Orr-Sempek (Derek), Stephanie D. Edwards (Troy) and Elizabeth M. Hill (Matthew); ten grandchildren; brother, Stephen Orr (Sandy); also survived by Darice R. Mahr (Don). Cremation. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

