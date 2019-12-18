Orchard, Donna Marie

Orchard, Donna Marie July 16, 1933 - December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lavina Tolliver; first husband, Pastor Arthur Gilbert; and second husband, Paul Orchard Jr. Survived by children, David Gilbert, Gary (Debbie) Gilbert of Flower Mound, TX, Scott Orchard, Susan (Brooke) Peters, Michael Orchard of Fargo, ND; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 19 at 6 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3919 Greene Ave., Bellevue, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Lighthouse Baptist Church. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-566-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com

