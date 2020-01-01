Oquendo, Cynthia Marshall June 11, 1959 - December 29, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded by father, Stan. Survived by mother, Dottie; brothers, David (Debbie), Rick, and Jeff (Diane) Marshall; niece, Jaimee Marshall; nephews, Ryan, Mitchell, Jon and James Marshall; friend, Jose Oquendo. Member of Faith Family Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Bertrand, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Samaritan's Purse. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

