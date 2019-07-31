Oltmanns, Darrell Dean Age 78 Of Fremont. Survived by wife, Gwen of Fremont; son, Dean (Pam) Oltmanns of Omaha; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Squire of Golden, CO; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, Pohocco Lutheran Church south of Fremont. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour before the Service. Memorials to the University of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for Parkinson's Research. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 402-721-4440

