Oltman, Beverly M. August 27, 1937 - January 14, 2020 Of Bellevue. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph D. "Bud" Oltman. Survived by children, Pam (Greg) Olson, Lincoln, NE; Tim Oltman, Augusta, KS; Tom (Mary) Oltman, Papillion, NE; Chris Oltman, Coralville, IA; daughter-in-law, Pam Oltman, El Dorado, KS; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10am, Church of The Holy Spirit, 1305 Thomas Drive, Bellevue. Interment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the family. For more details, visit www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE | (402) 291-5000

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Oltman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.