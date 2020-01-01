Olson, Waldo D.

Olson, Waldo D. May 22, 1921 - December 29, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elsie (Beals) Olson; wife, Doris (Johnson) Olson; son, Larry Olson; grandson, Kevin Crouch; four brothers and one sister. Survived by children: Richard (Dottie), Ken (Jamie), Linda (Jack) Reeh, Karen (Danny) Moore; and daughter-in-law, Rose Olson; 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, January 2, 2020; CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11am Friday, January 3, 2020, both at Braman Mortuary, 1702 N 72 St., Omaha, NE. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, with full military honors by American Legion Post 331. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

