Olson, Roger July 28, 1935 - January 24, 2020 Survived by wife, Dorothy; nieces and nephews; Dana College faculty and students; many friends. FUNERAL: 10:30am Thursday at First Lutheran Church, Blair. Visitation: one hour prior to services. Luncheon following service. Burial: Minden, Iowa Cemetery. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Olson, Roger
