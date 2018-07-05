Olson, Robert J. Jul 21, 1960 - Jul 2, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Donna Olson. Survived by loving wife of 35 years, Debbie Olson; daughter, Nicole (Nate) Bordy; granddaughter, Nelleah Bordy; brothers, Bill (Linda) Olson, Kurt Olson, Steve Olson; uncles; nephews; nieces; cousins; mother-in-law, Joyce Driskell; and in-laws, Laurie (Jim) Alexander, Julie Wilson, Michael Driskell, and John Wilson. VISITATION: Saturday 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam St.. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn, NE. Memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

