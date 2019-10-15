Olson, Rae Alice April 24, 1921 - October 12, 2019 Preceded in death by spouse, Bob Olson, and granddaughter Kimberly Meeks. Survived by son, Larry (Cindy) Olson and children Trevor, Carly, Jillian, Matthew and Kyle; son, Bill (Sharon) Olson and their children Darren (Michelle) and Kimberly; daughter, Diane (Dee) husband Mike Acquazzino and their children Allison and Kristen. VISITATION: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, 10-11am, with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Private inurnment. Memorials to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and American Lung Association. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.