Olson, Marcie (Andersen) Age 56 Red Oak, IA. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, July 31, at The Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Red Oak. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will GREET friends from 5-7pm Monday, July 30, at the Church. NELSON-BOYLAN-LeRETTE FUNERAL CHAPEL 410 Sixth St., Red Oak, Iowa 51566 (712) 623-2525 (800) 653-4881 www.nblfuneralchapel.com

