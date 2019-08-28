Olson, Lynn Edward "Ole"

Olson, Lynn Edward "Ole" September 23, 1942 - August 12, 2019 Lynn "Ole" Olson, age 76, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Marjorie Olson and brother, Robert. Survived by wife of 55 years, Judy; daughter, Stacie and son-in-law Bob Neussendorfer; grandchildren: Jack, Hailey and Ashley Beglin (Tucker); three great-grandchildren; sister, Sandi Helligso; and many extended family and friends. A graduate of Benson High, Ole was also named an "Honorary Viking" by the North High Class of '60. After graduating from Omaha University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, he began his career at Woodmen of the World Life Insurance. During his time at Woodmen, Ole forged many friendships, not only with the people in the home office but also with field agents throughout the U.S. He was a Past President of the Nebraska Insurance Institute and held many offices in Woodmen's Fraternal service organization. After 37 years with the company, he retired as Regional Vice President of Underwriting. Not one to sit still, Ole also helped Judy and her partners with their estate sale business, Hidden Treasures, and could often be found working at a sale on the weekends. When he was not working, Ole enjoyed puttering around the house, playing folk music and sitting on his deck with Judy and their dogs. They loved to entertain, and many gatherings and parties were held at their home with lots of friends, family and food. As a boy, he grew up taking vacations with his family to Minnesota and loved to fish. He continued this hobby as an adult with the "fishing buddies" on their annual trip to Park Rapids, MN. Ole was also a fan of all sports, but he especially loved Husker football. A Happy Hour celebration of Ole's life will be held on Friday, August 30th at Champions Run Country Club from 4:30 to 7:00. Please wear Husker colors, raise a glass and share your memories of a truly kind gentleman with us. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, Nebraska Chapter or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

