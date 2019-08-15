Olson, Lynn Edward "Ole" September 23, 1942 - August 12, 2019 Survived by wife of 55 years, Judy; daughter, Stacie and son-in-law Bob Neussendorfer; grandchildren: Jack and Hailey, Ashley Beglin (Tucker); and three great-grandchildren. A Happy Hour celebration of Ole's life will be held on August 30th at Champions Run with details to follow. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska or the Nebraska Humane Society. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

