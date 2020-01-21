Olson, Julie C. January 9, 1961 - December 20, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Himiller); grandparents; uncle; cousins; and step-mother. Survived by father, Gene; daughter, Dennae (Phil) McGuire; longtime significant other, Tom Terry; sisters, Tammy and Jessica (Nick) Courtney; grandchildren: Courtney, Sebastian, Lillian; aunt, Marilyn See; niece, Rebecca; and many cousins. VISITATION: Friday, January 24, 6-8pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 6pm, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Final Resting Place: Mt. Hope Cemetery in Nyman, IA. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.