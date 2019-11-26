Olson, Joyce E. "Ida-No" Age 84 Of Valley, NE. Survived by Scott (Robin) of Valley; Denise Stark (Les Rung) of Gretna, NE; Jeff (Sharon) of Valley; and Lyle (Peggy) of Elkhorn; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Phillips of Sioux City, IA; and brother-in-law, Don Jorgensen of Sioux City, IA. VISITATION: Friday, noon-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10:30am, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley. Interment: Pleasant View Cemetery in Leshara. Memorials to Life in Christ Circus or St. Mark's Lutheran Church Youth Group. Condolences to reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

