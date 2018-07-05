Olson, Frank J. "Jerry" Jun 2, 1950 - Jun 30, 2018 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 5th at 10:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. Interment, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #1. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

