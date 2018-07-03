Olson, Frank J. "Jerry" Jun 2, 1950 - Jun 30, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Virginia and Frank Olson. Survived by wife, Stephanie; sons, Joshua (Kathleen) and Nicholas (Heather); daughters, Elizabeth Olson and Katherine Olson; sister, Ginny McClarnon (Mike); other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 4th from 1pm to 3pm at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 3pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 5th at 10:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church. Interment, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #1. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ablaze Worship Ministry. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

jamesandmary
James or Mary Snelling

Stephanie, Josh, Nick, Katy, and Elizabeth We are so sorry for your loss. Jerry will be missed by all who know him...... Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Much Love Jim and Mary Snelling

