Olson, Evan E. Oct 28, 1927 - Jul 3, 2018 Survived by wife, Sybil G. Thailing Olson; sons, Eric Olson (Renee Cheng) and Chris Olson (Tanya); daughter, Sarah Thailing (Dean Calbreath); five grandchildren. Also survived by Trudie Olson. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 4th at 2pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo. Cheerful attire will help celebrate the life of this special man. Memorials are suggested to Rotary West Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

