Olson, Don L. Nov 22, 1929 - Jul 25, 2018 Veteran of the US Navy. Formerly of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean and son Ernest. Survived by sons: Ted (Sandra), Chuck (Deb); daughters: Grace Traynor and Donna Morlan (Dan); 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held at a later date.

