Olson, Bruce A. May 3, 1950 - May 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lenore and Kenneth and brother, Gary. Survived by wife, Denise R. Olson and twin sons, Matthew A. Olson and John A. Olson. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, May 21st from 4pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, May 22nd, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

