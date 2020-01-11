Olson, Beverly J. (GB) April 5, 1947 - January 9, 2020 Age 72, of Elkhorn. Preceded in death by parents, William and Tressa Costanzo; sister, Jean (Roy); sister, Shirley (Jim). Survived by son, Doug (Amy) Olson; granddaughters: Allisa and Erin; brother, Louie (Wanda) Costanzo; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF BEVERLY'S LIFE: Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11am, with family receiving family and friends one hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Inurnment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com for more details. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

