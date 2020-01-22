Olson, Alice A. Age 87 - January 19, 2020 Of Omaha. Survived by her children, Debb (Dan) Fleming, Michael (Sharon) Olson, Randy (Katherine) Olson and John (Jenn) Olson; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bob Reade, his spouse and family. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, January 23, at 11am at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Elkhorn. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.