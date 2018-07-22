Olsen, Sharon Rae Aug 20, 1947 - Jul 16, 2018 Survived by son Jeffrey Olsen; daughter Sandra Self; sister Sandra DeParsqual; brother Donn Zuroski; grandson Daniel Self. Private Services were held. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

