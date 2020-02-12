Olsen, Michalyn J. "Mickey" April 15, 1942 - February 10, 2020 Preceded in death by sister, Janice Lupo. Survived by husband, Gary L. Olsen; son, Gary M. Olsen (Janet L.); daughters, Cheryl L. Connolly (John) and Christine M. Harkendorff (Tony); five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jordan, John, Joe and Jarod. Family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 14th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Feb. 15th, 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S 118th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michalyn Olsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.