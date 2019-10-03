Olsen, Lori Age 59 Lori Olsen, of Omaha, died at her home on Monday, September 30, 2019. She worked in the Commercial Loan Department at American National Bank. She is survived by her husband, Eric of Omaha, NE; son, Philip of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Colleen Crom of Randolph, IA; five grandchildren; and a special aunt and uncle, Carole and Daryl Cox of Omaha, NE; and many other family relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, October 4, 2019, at Stonebridge Christian Church, 15801 Butler Avenue, Omaha, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, from 4-7pm, with the family present from 5-7pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to Stonebridge Christian Church or First Christian Church of Tabor, IA. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.