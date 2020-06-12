O'Loughlin, John L. Of Leander, TX formerly Omaha, NE, born May, 8th 1943 passed June 8th 2020, He died peacefully with his daughter Mandy and stepson Marc by his side. He is welcomed into Heaven by his parents, John F. and Harriet, wife Mary and daughter, Amy. He is survived by daughter, Mandy (Mike); grandsons, Wyatt and Wilson Rath of Omaha, NE; stepsons, Marc (Natalie); grandchildren, Christopher and Ava Rossitto, and Vince (Veronica) Rossitto, both of Spring, TX. A lifelong Mason and member of Tangier Shrine, like his father, John had a passion for helping those in need. And it was through his friendships at Tangier that he discovered his love for "vintage iron," namely Fords. After his move from Omaha to Leander, TX in 2004, he continued his love affair with "vintage iron" and belonged to the Lone Star Model A Car Club where he and his wife, Mary, enjoyed numerous outings and wonderful friendships. Memorials can be directed to Tangier Shrine or Alzheimer's Association. No service at this time, Masonic service to follow at a later date.

